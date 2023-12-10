Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023: Non-Teaching Positions Open, Apply Now!

Central University Jammu Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

Central University Jammu has initiated the recruitment process for Non-Teaching positions, inviting interested candidates to apply before the looming deadline of December 15. Aspiring individuals can submit their applications through the official website, www.cujammu.ac.in.

Vacancy Details (Total: 27 positions):

Section Officer: 7

Private Secretary: 7

Personal Assistant: 6

Upper Division Clerk: 4

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1

Peon: 1

Library Attendant: 1

Age Limit

The upper age limit for Section Officer, Private Secretary, and Upper Division Clerk posts is 40 years. Meanwhile, for Personal Assistants, Multi Tasking Staff, Office Attendants/Peon, and Library Attendants, the upper age limit is set at 35 years.

Application Fee

Prospective candidates falling under General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000. However, those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories, and regular Employees of the Central University of Jammu are exempted from the application fee.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website, www.cujammu.ac.in.

Fill in the online application form and submit it.

Take a printout of the submitted application form.

Self-attest each page of the application form and annexures/certificates.

Send the application in an envelope duly superscripted with "Application for the post of…………against Employment Notification No. 29 dated 30.10.2023" to The Registrar, Central University of Jammu, Rahya-Suchani (Bagla), District Samba, Jammu & Kashmir, 181143.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies, providing an opportunity for qualified and motivated individuals to contribute to the vibrant academic environment of Central University Jammu. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to adhere to the specified instructions and apply before the December 15 deadline.