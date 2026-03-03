CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10

CEED 2026 Result: The CEED 2026 Result for M.Des will be announced tomorrow, March 4, 2026, on the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can view their results by logging in with their ID and password. The CEED Scorecard will be available on March 10, 2026. It'll be available until July 31, 2026.

The Part A cutoff, which determines eligibility for Part B evaluation, was released on February 5, 2026. Candidates who pass Part A and receive a merit rank will be eligible to apply for M.Des programs offered by IITs and other result-sharing institutes.

In case of any issues or clarifications, candidates can reach out at ceed@iitb.ac.in . Candidates should note that using any other email address may cause a delay in the response.

CEED 2026 Result: Important Details

Result Declaration: March 4, 2026

Scorecard Download Window: March 10 – July 31, 2026

Part A Cutoff Released: February 5, 2026

Admission Eligibility: Candidates who clear Part A and obtain a merit rank can apply for M.Des programmes at IITs and other participating institutes.

CEED 2026 Result: How to Download CEED 2026 Scorecard

Go to the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click 'Candidate Portal' or 'Result.'

Log in with your registered email ID and password.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

CEED 2026 Result: What’s Next for CEED 2026 Qualified Candidates?

Candidates who qualify for CEED 2026 and receive a valid merit rank may apply for M.Des admissions at IITs and other result-sharing institutes.

Each participating institute will issue its own admission notice, application form, and deadline. Candidates must apply separately to each institute they wish to attend.

Shortlisted applicants may be required to go through additional screening, which may include interviews or personal interactions. Please keep in mind that steps vary depending on the institute's guidelines.

Candidates should prepare essential documents such as the CEED 2026 scorecard, academic certificates and mark sheets, portfolio, category/disability certificates (if applicable), and statement of purpose (SOP).

Final admission will be based on the institute's selection process, merit list, and available seats.

CEED 2026 Result: Participating Institutes

IISc Bangalore – Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing Seats: 18

IIT Bombay – IDC School of Design (Industrial Design Centre) Seats: 78

IIT Delhi – Department of Design Seats: 20

IIT Guwahati – Department of Design Seats: 33

IIT Hyderabad – Department of Design Seats: 30

IIT Kanpur – Design Programme Seats: 78

IIT Roorkee – Department of Design Seats: 20

IIT Jodhpur – School of Liberal Arts Seats: 25

IIITDM Jabalpur – Design Discipline Seats: 30

IIITDM Kancheepuram – School of Interdisciplinary Design and Innovation Seats: 25

Total - 357 Seats