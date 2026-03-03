NIMCET 2026 Registration Begins At nimcet.admissions.nic.in; Apply By May 1

NIMCET 2026 Registration: NIMCET 2026 (NIT MCA Common Entrance Test) Registration has been released on the official website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in . The registration window closes on 1st May, 2026 by 5:00 PM IST). This National Level test is being conducted for admission to 11 NITs and 2 IIITs' Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs.

The exam will be conducted in online (CBT) mode in June 2026 and will assess candidates' Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Computer Awareness, and English skills.

If candidates encounter any problems while registering, they can contact the helpline numbers (9003515952, 9043514952) during office hours (9 AM to 5.30 PM) or send an email to helpdesknimcet26@nitt.edu.

NIMCET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The following are the important dates for NIMCET 2026 Registrations:

Release of NIMCET 2026 Notification: March 3, 2026

Last Date for Online Application Submission: May 1, 2026

Edit Window Opens: May 5, 2026

Edit Window Closes: May 7, 2026

Admit Card Download Window: May 27 to June 6, 2026

NIMCET 2026 Exam Date: June 6, 2026

NIMCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian nationals.

The minimum required marks are 60% aggregate marks or 6.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale, and for SC/ST/PwD, 55% marks or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale.

Any 3-year UG degree with Mathematics/Statistics as one of the subjects OR a B.E./B.Tech. degree from a recognized university/institution is eligible.

Final-year undergraduate students (appearing in 2025-26) are eligible to apply. Must submit a certificate from the Head of Institution confirming their participation in the qualifying examination.

All candidates must submit proof of meeting eligibility criteria at the time of Counselling/Admission.

The final deadline to submit eligibility proof is September 30, 2026.Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of admission by the relevant NITs/IIITs.

NIMCET 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Check out the steps below to register for the NIMCET 2026:

Go to the official NIMCET application portal at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

Create a new registration with a valid email address and phone number.

Fill in your personal and academic information carefully.

Scan and upload documents (photos, signatures, mark sheets, ID proofs, etc.).

Choose your preferred test centers.

Pay the application processing fee online.

Submit and download/print the completed application form, including your Application Registration Number, for future reference.

Direct Link For Registration

NIMCET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The application processing fee is non-refundable.

OPEN / OPEN-EWS / OBC categories: Rs 2,500.

SC / ST / PwD categories: Rs 1,250.

NIMCET 2026 Registration: Participating Institutes

NIMCET 2026 will provide admission to the MCA program at the following institutes:

NIT Agartala

MNNIT Allahabad

MANIT Bhopal

NIT Raipur

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

NIT Delhi

NIT Jamshedpur

NIT Warangal

IIIT Bhopal

IIIT Vadodara

NIT Kurukshetra

NIT Meghalaya

NIT Patna