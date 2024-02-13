CBSE Warns Against False Information On Board Exams, See Official Notice Here | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent a warning on false information and rumors regarding the impending Class 10 and 12 board exams. The dates of the Class 10 and 12 CBSE annual board exams are set for February 15–April 2.



Based on the official announcement, it has been noticed previously that some dishonest individuals attempt to spread false information about exam paper leaks on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram, and others, by claiming to possess access to the question papers.



CBSE further stated that if a student is discovered to be disseminating false information, it will take legal action against them under the UNFAIR MEANS regulations and certain IPC sections. Parents are also asked to advise their children not to participate in any activity that could interfere with the smooth running of the upcoming board exams, such as believing such rumors.

Official notice | CBSE

In addition, dishonest people spread bogus links to sample papers, claiming that the questions in those papers will be similar to those in the sample papers. They also spread bogus images and videos of question papers, claiming to have access to those that may be provided in exchange for money.

CBSE's warning to people spreading false information



The Board declared that these individuals, organizations, and services want to take advantage of the naive parents and pupils by demanding money in exchange. "CBSE is keeping a close eye on the situation and working with law enforcement to take tough measures against those who spread false information on social media platforms in violation of the IPC and IT Act," the CBSE issued a warning.

The alert was issued right before the CBSE's scheduled administration of the class 10 and 12 board exams. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 in 2024 will be administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) starting on February 15. Class 10 boards will take place from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and class 12 boards from February 15 to April 2, 2024.