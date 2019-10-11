CBSE to soon close correction window for CTET Dec 2019: How to correct application on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the application window for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019. Applicants should hurry to correct the submitted applications (if needed) on the official website ctet.nic.in.

According to the report, the admit card for CTET examination would be allotted from next month and the examination will be held on 12th December 2019. Here are guidelines to make corrections to the application form:

• Step 1: Visit to the official CTET side ctet.nic.in

• Step 2: Scroll down and click on the application link.

• Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

• Step 4: You will able to access your application form.

• Step 5: Draft your changes and save it.