CBSE To Release Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Soon; Check Latest Updates Here

The dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are anticipated to be announced shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It is anticipated that the exams will start in February and end in April, as per media reports.

The CBSE board exams are expected to start on February 15, 2024, for the 2025 session.

Registration underway

The CBSE has started the registration process for students in Classes 10 and 12 who will be taking the board exams in 2025. The Pariksha Sangam portal is the only way for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC). October 4, 2024 is when LOC submissions must be made.

CBSE Board Exam 2025



Pen and paper testing will be used for the CBSE board exams. A different datesheet for the practical exams will be provided by the board. Practical examinations for Class 10 will be administered in front of the teachers of the school, while those for Class 12 will be overseen by an outside examiner.

How to check date sheet?



-Visit cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE website.

-Search for the "Academic Website" link or the "Latest Announcements" section on the homepage.

-Find the announcement for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2025 once you're in the academic section.

-To view the PDF of the exam schedule, click the provided link. It is available for download and storage for later use.

-Make sure you have recorded the correct dates for your exams by looking up the dates for your particular classes and subjects.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

In 2023, Class 10 exams ended on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2. The board exams for both classes started on February 15. To pass the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33% marks.