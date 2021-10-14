CBSE term 1 exam 2021 from November 15? Here's what the board has to say

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the date sheet for the Term 1 board exam. However, it is expected to be out soon, a board official said, according to reports from NDTV. The date sheets, when released will be available at date sheet will be available on cbse.gov.in

The board had decided to conduct the Class 10, 12 final exams in two terms, for the 2022 batch. Each term The term 1 board exams are likely to commence on November 15, while the term 2 exams will be conducted between March and April, next year. However, nothing has been decided yet.

The decision to divide the syllabus was taken to increase the probability of having a board-conducted exam for Classes 10 and 12 at the end of the academic session.

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 has been divided by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The CBSE 2021 results were declared via an alternative assessment scheme. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:09 PM IST