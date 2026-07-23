CBSE Supplementary Exams 2026: Practical Exams To Be Held From July 29 To August 4; Students Must Contact Schools By July 27

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CBSE Supplementary Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for conducting practical examinations for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. According to the circular issued on July 22, 2026, the practical exams will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026, for students who need to reappear in practicals or both theory and practical components.

The board has advised eligible students to contact their respective schools or examination centres by July 27, 2026, with a copy of their result/marksheet and admit card to obtain the schedule for their practical examination.

Direct Link To Check Notice

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam 2026: Key Dates

Last date for students to contact schools/examination centres: July 27, 2026

Practical examination dates: July 29 to August 4, 2026

Who needs to appear for the practical exams?

CBSE has clarified that the practical examinations are mandatory for two categories of Class 12 students:

Repeat Practical (RP): Students placed in the compartment category due to failing the practical component only. These candidates are required to appear only for the practical examination, as their previous theory marks will be carried forward.

Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB): Students who have to repeat both theory and practical components must appear for both the theory and practical examinations during the supplementary examinations.

Where will the practical exams be conducted?

Regular candidates: Practical examinations will be conducted at their respective schools.

Private candidates: Practical examinations will be held at the examination centres allotted for their theory examinations. If a particular centre does not have the required laboratory facilities for a subject, the concerned CBSE Regional Office will arrange the examination at a nearby school or examination centre.

External examiners to be appointed by CBSE

The board has stated that regional offices will appoint external examiners for all Class 12 practical examinations. Schools will appoint internal examiners from among their own teachers.

CBSE has strictly instructed schools and examination centres not to appoint external examiners

independently under any circumstances.

Practical marks to be uploaded on the same day

Schools and examination centres have been directed to upload the practical marks on the CBSE portal on the same day the examination is conducted. The board has clarified that once the marks are uploaded, they will be treated as final and no requests for changes will be entertained.

Instructions for students

Eligible students should:

Contact their school or examination centre by July 27, 2026 with their result/marksheet and admit card.

Confirm the date, time and venue of their practical examination.

Report to the examination venue on time as per the schedule communicated by the school or examination centre.

Read Also CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card Out At apps.cbseit.in; Exams To Begin From July 28

Responsibilities of schools and Regional Offices

Schools have been instructed to prepare subject-wise lists of eligible students, coordinate with Regional Offices for the appointment of external examiners, inform students about the examination schedule well in advance, and share the practical examination plan with the Regional Office. Regional Offices, meanwhile, will prepare centre-wise and subject-wise lists of eligible students, appoint external examiners, and ensure the timely completion of practical examinations, uploading of marks, and submission of practical answer books.