CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card Out At apps.cbseit.in; Exams To Begin From July 28

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the admit cards for the Supplementary Examinations 2026 available for students appearing in the exams scheduled to begin on July 28, 2026.

The Board has issued separate instructions for regular and private candidates to access their hall tickets. While regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools, private candidates can download them directly through the CBSE supplementary examination portal.

Students have been advised to ensure that their admit cards are duly signed and stamped by the authorised school or examination centre official before appearing for the examination.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download the admit card

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card: Regular students to get admit cards through schools

For regular candidates, the admit cards have been made available through the school login on the CBSE website.

Schools have been instructed to download the admit cards from Pariksha Sangam and issue them to the concerned students after the documents have been duly signed and stamped by the School Principal.

Students appearing as regular candidates should therefore contact their respective schools to collect their admit cards and ensure that the document is properly authenticated before the examination.

Private candidates can download admit cards online

Private candidates can download their admit cards through the CBSE supplementary examination portal.

After downloading the document, private candidates must get the admit card signed and stamped by either the Principal of their last attended school or the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre.

Candidates must carry the duly signed and stamped admit card to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule: July 28

Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Exam Timing: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, unless otherwise specified.

Subjects Scheduled From 10:30 am To 12:30 pm:

Hindustani Music Vocal

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

Painting

Applied Art (Commercial Art)

Yoga

Early Childhood Care & Education

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science

Physical Activity Trainer

Subjects Scheduled From 10:30 am To 1:30 pm:

English Elective, Hindi Elective, Urdu Elective and Sanskrit Elective

History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, Psychology and Sociology

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology

Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy and Home Science

Informatics Practices and Entrepreneurship

Legal Studies and Computer Science

English Core, Hindi Core, Urdu Core and Sanskrit Core

Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Manipuri, French, Nepali and Kokborok

Applied Mathematics

Retail, Information Technology, Web Application and Automotive

Financial Market Management, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness and Agriculture

Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing and Health Care

Insurance, Typography & Computer Application and Geospatial Technology

Electronics Technology, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi) and Salesmanship

Business Administration, Food Nutrition & Dietetics and Mass Media Studies

Fashion Studies and Electronics & Hardware

Important Instructions For Candidates:

Candidates should carefully check the subject and subject code mentioned on their admit cards.

Candidates must report to the examination centre as per the instructions provided on the admit card.

Students should verify the exam date and timing for their respective subject before appearing for the examination.

Students must carry authenticated admit cards

CBSE has advised all students appearing for the Supplementary Examinations 2026 to obtain their admit cards through the prescribed process, get them duly signed and stamped by the authorised official and appear for the examination accordingly.

Students should also check all details mentioned on the admit card and contact their school or the concerned examination authority if they notice any discrepancy before the examination date.