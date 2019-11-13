CBSE revises passing marks for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam; check new score list here

As per the latest CBSE circular, students appearing for both class 10 and class 12 will have to clear each component separately by obtaining 33 per cent marks in each of them. For most of the subjects, the assessment is divided into theory and practical parts. While the practical calculates for 20 marks, the theory is for 80 marks. As per the 33 per cent rule, candidates need to score 26 marks in theory and to pass in internal assessment (20 marks), they need to score six marks to pass. The similar six marks passing rule applies to project work as well.

However, when it comes to practical subjects which mark for 30 marks, candidates need to score none marks to pass. For the remaining 70 marks in theory, candidates will have to score 23 marks to pass.

In CBSE class 10 result, 2,25,143 candidates scored more than 90 per cent and 57,256 students scored 95 per cent and above. On the other hand, in CBSE class 12 result, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 exam is 83.4 per cent.