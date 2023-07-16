CBSE Releases Datasheet for Class 10, 12 Exams 2024; Starts From February 15

CBSE Releases Datasheet for Class 10, 12 | Representative Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative schedule for class 10 and 12 board examinations 2024. As per the schedule the exams would begin from February 15, 2024. In an official notification, the board stated, "The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024."

The board has asked all organisations to determine the dates of their exams while keeping the aforementioned board exam schedule in mind. Previously, on May 12, CBSE announced that the board examinations for 2024 will begin on February 15, while also announcing the CBSE 10th and 12th results for 2023.

The official statement suggests the tests would last for 55 days and end on April 10, 2024. This is the first time that the CBSE has announced the examination dates a year in advance. However, the detailed timetable for the board examinations in 2024 is yet to be made public. The official date sheet for classes 10 and 12 may be downloaded by students from the official website, cbse.gov.in, after it has been released.

In order to reduce unhealthy competition among pupils, the CBSE has made a few modifications starting this academic year, one of which is the decision to not publish a merit list. Additionally, from this point forward, students’ compartment examinations will be referred to as supplementary exams.

