CBSE Class 10,12 Supplementary Examination Admit Card To Be Released On July 17

CBSE has issued the admit card for class 11 and 12 supplementary exams 2023 | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit card for class 11 and 12 supplementary exams 2023. Therefore students can now download their respective admit cards for the year 2023 from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

According to an official statement from the board, the examination will start on July 17, 2023. It read as "It is informed that the admit cards for the supplementary examination 2023, which will start from July 17, 2023, have been made live. All the students who have applied for the supplementary examinations 2023 can obtain/download the admit cards as per the instructions given below."

Following that, CBSE also added, "All the students are therefore advised to obtain/download the admit cards as above, get it signed and stamped by the school principal or center superintendent as the case may be, and appear in the supplementary examinations thereafter."

Steps to download CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2023:

1. Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'School Login' for regular candidates

3. Enter user ID, password, and security pin and click on login

4. Select class, and a supplementary admit card will appear on the screen

4. Download a take print out for students

Additionally, Class 12 supplementary exams will be conducted on a single day from 10:30 to 1:30 pm and from 10:30 pm to 12:30 pm for certain subjects; Class 10 exams will be held till July 22 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for three subjects.

Moreover, admit cards for regular students are available in the school LOC portal, from where schools can download the hall tickets and provide them to the students. Whereas private candidates can download the supplementary, admit cards by logging in with their credentials.