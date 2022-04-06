CBSE: Registration deadline extends for dispute redressal mechanism

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for registering for the Dispute Redressal Mechanism for the Term 1 examination until Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Schools can apply for the Dispute Resolution Mechanism for both Classes 10 and 12 by the deadline. Schools can obtain the official notice and other details by visiting the CBSE official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board made the decision after some schools informed them that they were unable to apply by the deadline; as a result, CBSE is extending the deadline as a special measure.

According to the CBSE's previously released schedule, the last date to raise any dispute regarding performance on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results 2022 was March 26, and the deadline for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 was March 31, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:13 PM IST