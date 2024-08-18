CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Download Scanned OMR Sheets, Answer Key Now!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the recruitment exams for various posts on August 3, 10, and 11, 2024. Subsequently, the board has released scanned versions of the OMR answer sheets and answer keys on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

Candidates who took the exam can now access and obtain a scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets and answer key.

"All the candidates who have appeared in Recruitment Examination for various posts in Central Board of Secondary Examination held on 03/08/2024, 10/08/2024 and 11/08/2024, are informed that the scanned images of their OMR Answer Sheet & Answer Keys are uploaded on the website https://cbse.gov.in on 17/08/2024. The candidates may see or download the scanned image of their OMR sheet by log - in on the above website. The candidates may also see the answer keys of these question papers on the website," read the official notice.

How To Raise Challenges About Answer Key?

The candidates are also given the opportunity to raise challenges on the answer key. They have until August 20, 2024, at 11:59 PM, to use the URL on the website https://cbse.gov.in to challenge the answer keys if they are not happy with any of them.

It is necessary for a candidate to pay an amount of Rs. 1000 per question by credit or debit card in order to challenge the answer key. Once paid, there is no refund for the fee, as mentioned by the board.

"The challenges towards answer keys will be accepted only through above mentioned procedure. The challenges towards answer keys sent by any other means email, post, or by hand will not be accepted," added the notification.

Who Will Review Challeneges?

If the Board accepts the challenge, that is, if the subject matter experts find any errors in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the cost will be refunded.

"The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay with their own credit/debit card. The decision of the board on the challenges shall be final, and no further communication will be entertained," notification further mentioned.

The final answer key and the results for the aforementioned recruitment exam are expected to be released soon by the CBSE.