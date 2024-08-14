CBSE Issues Revised Guidelines for Children With Special Needs, Read Here

CBSE | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated school guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CWSN). The board has advised all affiliated schools and those seeking affiliation to adhere to the revised rules.

The regulations include instructions for signage, ramps, lifts, accessible toilets, wash basins, etc. The complete set of guidelines is available on CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Explaining the reason the official notice mentioned, “The Board has been receiving written requests from schools and discussion points in various forums of the Board’s stakeholders to optimize the guidelines on the provisions for CWSN students studying in the schools.”

What are the guidelines?

- A suitable ramp should be constructed on the ground floor to provide barrier-free access for all students and ensure equal educational opportunities.

- Separate CWSN-compliant bathrooms for boys and girls, equipped with enough space for wheelchair or walker movement, should be maintained on the ground level or any other floors where the school holds classes.

- The school must specify the floors on which it intends to conduct CWSN lessons or practicals when seeking affiliation or an extension of affiliation.

- The entrance to the school should be well-maintained, with a flat surface, and the path from the gate to the school buildings, playground, and toilets must be clear, hard, level, and well-maintained.

- Classrooms, restrooms, labs, and other areas should have a clear door width of at least 900mm.

- The walkway must be free of hanging and protruding objects such as windows, lights, low branches, flowerpots, and signposts. A railing should be installed at any risk points along the route, and guardrails are required in circumstances involving a sudden change of level, such as staircases and verandahs.

- To prevent injury, the handrail ends should be rounded off or grouted in the ground.

- Bright, contrast-colored tactile pavers (ideally yellow) should be used at every slope change, at the start and end of a stairway for easy identification, and at turns.

- All floor surfaces should have a non-slip/anti-skid/matte finish, and loose gravel or cobblestones should be avoided.

Further detailed descriptions of signage and other measurements can be found on the official circular.