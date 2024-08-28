CBSE Mandates Schools To Set Up 'Composite Skill Labs' For Classes 6 to 12 | Representative image

The National Curriculum Framework for School instruction (NCF-SE) mandates that "Composite Skill Labs" be established in all connected schools in order to improve skill instruction. This directive was given by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These labs must be established by already-affiliated schools within three years.

The announcement makes it clear that any school looking to re-affiliate with CBSE must have a fully functional Composite Skill Lab. To create an atmosphere that supports hands-on learning and skill development, well-equipped skill laboratories and vocational training centres must be established.

Schools are directed to set up two different labs, one of 400 square feet and designated for classes 6-10 and the other for classes 11–12, or one 600-square-foot Composite Skill Lab.

Significance of 'Composite Skill Labs'

The notification states that the establishment of 'Composite Skill Labs' will allow educational institutions to offer hands-on instruction in line with industry standards, enhance students' employment opportunities in a range of crafts and professions, investigate alternative career paths outside of the conventional framework, and foster entrepreneurial skills in students.

The NCF-SE highlights how important it is for schools to give students the chance to work on practical assignments and projects that are related to the skills they have chosen.

What is Composite Skill Lab?

All three of the science labs—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology—are combined into one room in the composite lab.

In the near future, the board will provide more information about how to set up the labs and what supplies are needed to teach different skill subjects. Schools that already offer skills topics ought to give their students more options, and those that do not ought to incorporate skills subjects into their curricula.