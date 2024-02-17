 CBSE Issues Notification On Observations For Board Exam Question Papers 2024
CBSE has issued a notification regarding the issues with the board for the question paper observations and have provided guidelines for the same. Know more.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released a notification regarding the submission of feedback on the board exam question papers. The notification states that the board has identified some issues with the received feedback and has issued the notice to provide clarification.

The official notice released on the board's official website read, "You are aware that the Board Examinations for Class X and XII have started from today. Every year, schools are requested to send their observations and issues if any to the CBSE on the question paper in OECMS."

Furthermore, providing deeper analysis of the issues noticed this year, the notification indicated that this year's observations include schools sending observations to inappropriate email addresses, delayed submission of observations, and unclear and insufficiently detailed observations. For example, identifying a question as incorrect without specifying the actual issue with it.

article-image
Notice released by CBSE

In order to enhance this procedure, CBSE has requested the school principals affiliated with CBSE to implement specific measures such as documenting observations on OECMS, providing further details to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in if necessary to address any issues, and submitting observations on the day of the examination.

Additionally, the CBSE has also indicated that if the feedback received is ambiguous, delayed, does not adhere to CBSE guidelines, or is unclear, the Board will not initiate any measures.

