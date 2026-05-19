CBSE Extends Deadline To Obtain Scanned Copies Of Class 12 Answer Books Till May 23; Re-evaluation Begins On May 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated Class 12 answer books for the 2026 board examinations. The decision comes after technical issues were reported on the CBSE website related to post-verification services.
In an official circular issued on May 19, 2026, CBSE said the extension has been granted to ensure students get adequate time to apply for the facility without facing inconvenience.
Earlier, the deadline for Downloading the scanned copies was May 22, 2026. It has now been extended by one day to May 23, 2026. The board clarified that all other rules and conditions related to the process will remain unchanged.
CBSE revises fees for post-result services
Along with extending the deadline, CBSE has also revised the fee structure for several post-result services for Class 12 students this year.
Obtaining scanned copy of evaluated answer books
Application Dates: May 19 to May 23, 2026
Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM
Earlier Fee: Rs 700
Revised Fee: Rs 100
Verification of Issues Observed
Application Dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026
Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM
Earlier Fee: Rs 500
Revised Fee: Rs 100
Re-Evaluation
Earlier Fee: Rs 100 per question
Revised Fee: Rs 25 per question
CBSE has further stated that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded to students if their marks increase after the re-evaluation process is completed.
Students dissatisfied with their CBSE Class 12 board exam scores can apply for online re-evaluation after obtaining scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets.
Steps To Apply
Step 1: Apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet for the concerned subject.
Step 2: Carefully review the answer sheet using the CBSE marking scheme.
Step 3: Identify and report any discrepancies or issues noticed in the evaluation.
Step 4: The request will then be examined by a committee of subject experts before a final decision is taken.
The board has advised students to make use of the extended timeline and complete the process within the revised schedule.