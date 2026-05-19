CBSE Extends Deadline To Obtain Scanned Copies Of Class 12 Answer Books Till May 23; Re-evaluation Begins On May 26

CBSE Extends Deadline To Obtain Scanned Copies Of Class 12 Answer Books Till May 23; Revaluation Begins On May 26 | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated Class 12 answer books for the 2026 board examinations. The decision comes after technical issues were reported on the CBSE website related to post-verification services.

In an official circular issued on May 19, 2026, CBSE said the extension has been granted to ensure students get adequate time to apply for the facility without facing inconvenience.

CBSE IMPORTANT UPDATE



Extension of Date for Obtaining Scanned Copies of Evaluated Answer Books - Class XII Board Examinations 2026

⏳ Extended Till: 23 May 2026

(Previously: 22 May 2026)



Students may utilise the extended timeline to apply.

All other terms & conditions remain… pic.twitter.com/xwO63yxzOI — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 19, 2026

Earlier, the deadline for Downloading the scanned copies was May 22, 2026. It has now been extended by one day to May 23, 2026. The board clarified that all other rules and conditions related to the process will remain unchanged.

CBSE has introduced a student-friendly refund provision under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 Board Examinations.

Students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the… pic.twitter.com/jK0pFI7QFw — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

CBSE revises fees for post-result services

Along with extending the deadline, CBSE has also revised the fee structure for several post-result services for Class 12 students this year.

Secure. Transparent. Precise.

OSM is transforming evaluation for the future.



From secure handling of answer books to digital evaluation and multi-level quality checks, CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has been designed to make the evaluation process more transparent,… pic.twitter.com/tcD28dgPne — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 18, 2026

Obtaining scanned copy of evaluated answer books

Application Dates: May 19 to May 23, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Earlier Fee: Rs 700

Revised Fee: Rs 100

Verification of Issues Observed

Application Dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Earlier Fee: Rs 500

Revised Fee: Rs 100

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is extending tele-counselling and support services for students, parents and schools following the declaration of Class XII Results 2026.



Students and parents may connect with CBSE through official channels for guidance, clarification… pic.twitter.com/BRCuXEup7k — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 18, 2026

Re-Evaluation

Earlier Fee: Rs 100 per question

Revised Fee: Rs 25 per question

CBSE has further stated that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded to students if their marks increase after the re-evaluation process is completed.

Students dissatisfied with their CBSE Class 12 board exam scores can apply for online re-evaluation after obtaining scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets.

Steps To Apply

Step 1: Apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet for the concerned subject.

Step 2: Carefully review the answer sheet using the CBSE marking scheme.

Step 3: Identify and report any discrepancies or issues noticed in the evaluation.

Step 4: The request will then be examined by a committee of subject experts before a final decision is taken.

The board has advised students to make use of the extended timeline and complete the process within the revised schedule.