CBSE Directs Affiliated Schools To Screen CwSN Inclusive Education Module For All Staff On October 7 Via PRASHAST Portal | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to organise the screening of a 30-minute sensitisation and orientation module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) on October 7, 2026. The initiative is aimed at building greater sensitivity, empathy and an inclusive approach among school staff.

The directive was issued by the CBSE Training Unit through Circular No. TRG-20/2026 dated October 5, 2026, following directions received from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education.

Module to cover needs of children with special needs

According to the CBSE circular, the video module has been developed to help school staff better understand the needs and challenges faced by Children with Special Needs and encourage appropriate, respectful and inclusive practices within schools.

The Board has asked schools to ensure maximum participation of their staff members in the screening. The programme is to be organised in a manner that allows all staff to participate without disrupting essential school activities.

Who can participate?

The screening is intended for all teaching and non-teaching staff working in CBSE-affiliated schools. The list includes:

Teachers and school heads

Aayahs

Drivers

Clerical staff

Receptionists

Deans

Wardens

Other support personnel

CBSE has emphasised that sensitising all categories of school staff is an important part of creating an accessible and supportive environment for students with special needs.

Screening Details

The key details of the programme are as follows:

Video: 30-minute module on Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CwSN)

Date: October 7, 2026

Participants: All teaching and non-teaching staff

Access: Through the PRASHAST Portal

Viewing option: The video will be available under the Video Tutorial option through the Headmaster Login on the PRASHAST Portal.

Schools can access the module through the official PRASHAST portal at prashast.education.gov.in.

Initiative linked to PRASHAST screening

The sensitisation programme forms part of the PRASHAST Screening Initiative, which is being undertaken during the current academic year to identify students with probable disabilities and facilitate timely intervention.

CBSE said that awareness among school staff about the needs and requirements of CwSN is an important component of the initiative. The Board expects the module to help staff members respond more appropriately to students and contribute to a more inclusive school environment.

The CBSE circular also states that data on the number of schools viewing the module will be visible at the national level.

CBSE seeks maximum participation

All Principals and Heads of CBSE-affiliated schools have been asked to ensure maximum participation in the screening and extend full cooperation for its effective implementation.

The Board said the initiative is intended to contribute to a more inclusive, accessible and supportive school environment for Children with Special Needs.