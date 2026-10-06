Ireland Education Fairs Begin In Delhi With 17 Universities, Offering Indian Students Course, Scholarship & Visa Guidance |

University delegates from 17 universities from Ireland were present in New Delhi on Monday, as Education in Ireland kicked off the five-city India Education Fairs tour, allowing Indian students to have first-hand interactions with the universities and get to know more about the courses, scholarships and career opportunities they offer.

The event, organized at the Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, was inaugurated by Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India. The event brought together academics and representatives from various universities that provide undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different subjects like technology, healthcare, business, finance, sustainability, and arts and humanities.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Kelly emphasised the increasing presence of Indian students within the Irish university education system, saying the event will enable them to discover their options in Ireland.

“India and Ireland have a longstanding relationship founded on education, talent and ideas. Indian students have now become an indispensable part of Irish campuses and these Fairs provide them with a wonderful opportunity to discover what Ireland offers.”

Visa guidance for students

An official from the Irish Visa Office also held a special session on the student visa procedure, since visa requirements are frequently a significant factor for students wishing to study overseas.

The seminar covered documentation requirements, timelines and financial planning, while students, parents and education agents were given an opportunity to raise questions directly with the visa team.

Elizabeth McHenry, Regional Manager – Asia & MENA, Education in Ireland, said the fair was intended to give students and families direct access to institutions and information while making decisions about studying in Ireland.

“We are delighted to begin our India Education Fairs in New Delhi, a dynamic hub for aspiring students, and to have Ambassador Kelly with us at the opening,” McHenry said.

The New Delhi event is the first stop in Education in Ireland’s five-city India fair series. The fairs will subsequently be held in Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru during October.

Dublin City University, Atlantic Technological University, Dublin Business School, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Independent College, Maynooth University, Munster Technological University, National College of Ireland, RCSI: University of Medicine & Health Sciences, South East Technological University, Technological University Dublin, Technological University of the Shannon, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin, University of Galway, and University of Limerick are among the participating institutions.