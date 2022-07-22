CBSE declares Class 10 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

FP photo

The CBSE Class 10 results have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today, July 22. Students can check the results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can access their 2022 10th results on the recently updated Pariksha Sangam exam tab. There are three sections of Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in: Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). The Main Website, SARAS, Results, and Academic Website tabs from cbse.gov.in are joined by the new Pariksha Sangam tab.

Here's how to check the CBSE Class12 2022 scorecard:

Go to the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Select CBSE 10th result 2022 link. Enter log-in credentials CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download Class 10 scorecard.