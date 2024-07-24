 CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!

CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!

This year, the first and second papers of the CTET exam were administered on July 7.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 answer key has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Answer keys are currently available for review and download on the official ctet.nic.in website. This year, the first and second papers of the CTET exam were administered on July 7.

CTET 2024 answer key objection

Candidates may now object on the CTET 2024 answer key along with the required fees. If the Board accepts the challenge, that is, if the subject matter experts find any errors in the answer key, a policy decision will be communicated and the cost will be reimbursed.

Read Also
Aurangabad News: Fees of CBSE Civic Schools Reduced; CSMC Appeals to Observe Weekly Dry Day to...
article-image

It is recommended that candidates use their own credit or debit card for payment, as any refunds will be deposited online to the relevant account. The Board's decision regarding the challenges will be final, and no more correspondence will be accepted.

How to check?

-Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.

-On the main website, select the link for the CTET 2024 answer key.

-Enter your login information, including your birthdate and roll number.

-The answer key in provided will appear on the screen.

-Download the solution guide and provide difficulties as needed.

-Make the necessary payment

-Save the payment receipt to your files for future use.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All You Need To Know About The International Junior Science Olympiad

All You Need To Know About The International Junior Science Olympiad

IIT Delhi Faculty Recruitment: Apply for Associate Professor & Professor Positions, Check Details

IIT Delhi Faculty Recruitment: Apply for Associate Professor & Professor Positions, Check Details

Indore: Create Stories NGO Hosts Skill Development Workshop For Young Women, Emphasizes Economic...

Indore: Create Stories NGO Hosts Skill Development Workshop For Young Women, Emphasizes Economic...

AFCAT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link To Download Here

AFCAT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!

CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!