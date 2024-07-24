CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Declared; Check Here NOW!

Representative image

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 answer key has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Answer keys are currently available for review and download on the official ctet.nic.in website. This year, the first and second papers of the CTET exam were administered on July 7.

CTET 2024 answer key objection



Candidates may now object on the CTET 2024 answer key along with the required fees. If the Board accepts the challenge, that is, if the subject matter experts find any errors in the answer key, a policy decision will be communicated and the cost will be reimbursed.

It is recommended that candidates use their own credit or debit card for payment, as any refunds will be deposited online to the relevant account. The Board's decision regarding the challenges will be final, and no more correspondence will be accepted.



How to check?

-Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.

-On the main website, select the link for the CTET 2024 answer key.



-Enter your login information, including your birthdate and roll number.



-The answer key in provided will appear on the screen.



-Download the solution guide and provide difficulties as needed.



-Make the necessary payment



-Save the payment receipt to your files for future use.