CBSE: CTET-2021 results expected today; here's how to check on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 test result today, February 15, 2022. Candidates who took the entrance exam are waiting for their results for the December session.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be available on the CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in once it is announced.

Here's how to check the CTET result:

1) Go to the official website ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the CTET 2021 result link that will appear on the homepage.

3) A new login window will open on the screen when you click the link.

4) Enter CTET roll number and date of birth.

5) The CTET 2021 result will be displayed

6)Candidates can download the result for further use.

For the first time, the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held in an online format, with two levels: Primary Level (for Classes 1–5) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6–8). The CTET 2021 exam was held from December 16, 2021 to January 30, 2022, as per the timetable.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:08 PM IST