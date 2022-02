IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today.

IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as new chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with effect from today. pic.twitter.com/EWQhsHWZUH — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:18 PM IST