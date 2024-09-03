CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspections Across 27 Schools In Rajasthan & Delhi, Cracks Down Dummy Schools...

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a stringent crackdown on dummy schools by conducting surprise inspections across 27 institutions in Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The purpose of these inspections was to verify that schools affiliated with the CBSE are rigorously adhering to the norms and Bylaws established by the Board.

The inspections were conducted by 27 teams, each consisting of a CBSE officer and a Principal from a school affiliated with the CBSE. The inspections were carefully planned and executed in a coordinated manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a brief timeframe.

This approach was taken to preserve the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the schools' operations and compliance is accurate and representative of their daily functioning.

CBSE is dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines.

The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance.

Plans to continue with surprise inspections

In a statement, CBSE said that the Board plans to continue conducting such surprise inspections to ensure that schools consistently meet the quality and standards expected by CBSE.

According to the official press release, the findings from these inspections will be thoroughly reviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken against schools in case of non-compliance.

