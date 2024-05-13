CBSE Class 12 Results DECLARED! Get Direct Link To Check Results Here | FPJ photo by Salman Ansari (Representational Pic)

The CBSE Class 12 result 2024 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today.

Where can candidates check results?

Candidates can check their CBSE Board Result 2024 on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Students can also check their results via digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.



Steps to check your results:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Check the "Results" or "Result" section on the website's homepage.

Select the appropriate option for your class.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Fill in these details accurately.

After entering your details, submit the form. Your CBSE board exam results for the selected class and year will be displayed on the screen.

Once your results are displayed on screen, you can save a digital copy or print it out for future reference.



Read Also CBSE To Not Announce Toppers This Year; Results To Be OUT Shortly

CBSE will not be from disclosing the names of the toppers for both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year. However, the board will release information regarding the number of candidates in each class, the pass percentage, gender-wise results, and other relevant details in its notification.



The Class 10 board examinations were held by CBSE from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 examinations were held nationwide from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Exams for both classes were conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all scheduled days.

This year, around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams for both classes.