CBSE Class 12 results 2022: These Karnataka toppers dream of becoming doctors

Bangalore: Narayana E-Techno school in Bangalore, which comes under the Narayana Group of Schools has seen two of its students score a remarkable 498 and 497 out of 500.

Vyaas Ramasubramaniam and Nishita Thalamati from the Thubrahalli and Vidyaranyapura localities of Bangalore have scored 498 and 497 respectively.

“I kept the strategy for the exams simple. I revised all the concepts really well and made sure I was thorough with most of it. To brush up on my subjective writing skills, I gave a lot of tests. I did my best to stay calm and composed during my entire preparation of the board examination. My parents helped me get through it properly especially during Covid, Lockdown. I want to be a doctor in the future and give my contribution to society in my own way,” said Vyaas, who recommended students to not dwell too much on the results and focus on their future goals. “I had completed most of my portion due to Narayana’s programme which helps do the same much earlier. It was refreshing in a way to have the exams conducted in two terms as I didn’t have to cram a lot with regards to going through lots of study material,” added Vyaas.

Nishita, a daughter of doctor parents, also adopted a similar strategy wherein she well acquainted herself with the syllabus by going through it again and again. “My teachers helped me understand all the concepts, we also prepared ourselves through various question papers and wrote pre-final examinations especially for biology and chemistry, which helped me build confidence,” said Nishita who is also preparing for NEET and thus found Physics to be a lot easier than other subjects. “For English, I read the textbooks many times. We went through worksheets simultaneously. During the pandemic, I found the preparation to be much easier as I found a lot of time to prepare myself and was able to clear the backlog,” said Nishita, who dreams to be a cardiovascular surgeon and enter the medical field in the footsteps of her parents,” said Nishita who added that ‘practising writing answers’ was difficult post the pandemic but she caught up with it eventually.

Bangalore region has secured the second place in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and 10 results with a region-wise pass percentage of 98.16% and 99.22% respectively.

