CBSE Class 12 Board results 2022 : PM Modi congratulates students

PM Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 results have been declared today, July 22.This year, the pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 result is 92.71 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the CBSE Class 12 results, while congratulating the students. "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," said PM Modi in a tweet.

He also added that innumerable opportunities are awaiting the students. "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours," said the tweet by the Prime Minister.

While sharing a Youtube video about Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that students who are not happy about the results should not lose hope. "Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams," said the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams.

Read Also Exclusive: Tanya Singh tops CBSE Class 12 with a perfect score of 500