CBSE Class 10,12 results: Mumbai's top scorers put city on the map

Mumbai’s top scorers say offline plus online learning helped keep the spirit alive. | Official- FPJ

Mumbai: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) returned to the single board exam format for Classes 10 and 12, this year, the success rate of students in both tests has dropped by a few percentage points, revealed the exam results declared on Friday.



Of 21.66 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 exam across the country, 2.02 lakh were able to clear it, bringing the pass percentage to 93.12%. In 2022, 94.4% of students had passed the exam. However, the result showed an improvement over the 91.1% pass percentage recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the education and examination system.



This was the first academic year of full-fledged physical classes and conventional board exams after the Covid pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the board declared classes 10 and 12 results by assessing students on the basis of their internal exams, practicals, assignments and performance in previous classes. In 2022, the annual exam was split into two term exams, one of which was held at students' own schools.



According to J Mohanty, Former Principal, of Delhi Public School, Navi Mumbai, the rise in the difficulty level of questions in board exams seems to have caused the drop in pass percentages, especially in Class 12 papers.

"CBSE had made it clear around six months before the exams that the question paper pattern would differ. While there used to be around 10% difficult questions, their proportion was increased to around 30-40% in some subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Accountancy and Economics. The board however had released the sample question papers for the new pattern so that the school and students could prepare for the tests," he said.

Naishaa Goyal | Official

Despite the challenges, a number of students came out of the tests with flying colours in Mumbai. Naishaa Goyal from Narayana e-Techno Borivali, who scored 99.4% is one of the top scorers from the city. “Coping with the long hours of offline schooling after the long pandemic break has definitely been one of the harder things to cope with before board exams.”



Vriddhi Venkateswaran | Official

Vriddhi Venkateswaran, on the other hand is a versatile student of many talents, topped Narayana e-Techno School, obtaining 97.5% in the class 12 science stream. "It was a surprise and a really amazing feeling to have achieved such a level. My parents and I were shocked, but we were also overjoyed at the same time,” said the 17-year-old who is a classical singer and a Harmonium player as well.

Bhagyashree Sharad Surase | Official

Bhagyashree Sharad Surase, a class 12 student at Ramsheth Thakur Public School in Navi Mumbai, came out with flying colours as she scored 97.2%. She is overwhelmed and grateful for all the attention. "I would recommend to all students that the best prep for your boards is self-study and that understanding the fundamental ideas is critical," she added.

Bhagyashree claimed that she scored these results without any external coaching, claiming that the school's instruction and mentoring was sufficient.

Bhoomi Prem Sagar Arora | Official

Bhoomi Prem Sagar Arora, says it is her basics that helped her pile the big score. She passed Class 12 from Army Public School in Colaba with 96.20% and feels that the path was not difficult for her. "It wasn't a compulsion for me to study, it was already a part of my lifestyle. The minute you start understanding the basics, there's an ever-ready will to study happily for hours, not for the sake of scoring good grades, but rather for learning the beauty behind it all," Bhoomi adds.

Bhoomi expressed her appreciation to her loved ones, saying, "I am immensely grateful to my family, principal ma'am, and my teachers for their constant support and guidance."