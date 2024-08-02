CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2024 Releasing Soon; Details Inside!

Representative Image | Pixabay

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results: The results of the class 10 supplemental test are anticipated to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The additional tests were administered from July 15, 2024, to July 22, 2024. Candidates who sat the supplemental exam will be able to view their results on results.cbse.nic.in, the official website of the CBSE, after the results are announced.

Supplementary examinations for Class 10 were conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some topics ending at 12.30 pm. Based on the most current results, 1,32,337 students in Class 10 are either on the compartment list or were deemed unsuccessful.

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2024 results earlier today, August 2. In order to pass the compartment exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 percent in each subject.

Read Also CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2024 Announced; Direct Link To Check Inside

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view the CBSE supplementary result

Step 4: Your scores will now open

Step 5: Check the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students must first submit their login details, such as their registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. It is advised that applicants print their findings and save the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time. Those who wish to obtain the most complete and current information regarding the exam described above should visit the official website on a regular basis.



It is also recommended that applicants who have any questions or notice any discrepancies in their results get in touch with the relevant authorities right away.