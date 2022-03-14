CBSE class 10 results: Committee set up to examine errors in Term 1 Odia paper

Several students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 examinations say that the CBSE class 10 Odia question paper had inaccuracies that were not rectified in the answer key or during the results announcement.

After the CBSE class 10 term-1 result was issued to schools on the night of March 11, students began venting on social media platforms.

Since then, students have complained that many of them have received lesser grades as their marks in the second language exam (Odia) were not corrected for the Board's apparent errors.

Further responding over the issue, CBSE has formed an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation, "An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee," stated CBSE notification.

For term 1 examinations, the CBSE has also made the online dispute resolution mechanism available.The facility will be open till March 26.

Disputes over CBSE term 1 result scores, on the other hand, would be resolved along with the verification process and after the announcement of term 2 results, according to CBSE.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:36 PM IST