CBSE Class 10 Private Candidate Exam 2027: Applications Begin October 8; Check Eligibility, Fees, Dates & Documents | AI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from eligible private candidates for the Class 10 Board Examinations 2027. The online application process will begin on October 8, 2026, according to a notice issued by the board.

The examinations for private candidates will be conducted in February, March and April 2027, along with the CBSE Main Examinations 2027.

Eligible candidates will have to submit their examination forms online through the private candidates section of the CBSE website. Applications submitted offline will not be accepted.

October 8, 2026: Who Can Apply For CBSE Class 10 Private Candidate Exams 2027?

CBSE has listed four broad categories of students who can apply for the examinations:

Candidates from the 2025-26 session declared Essential Repeat in the Class 10 Board Examination 2026.

Candidates from the 2025-26 session placed in Compartment in the CBSE Main or Supplementary Examination 2026, who are eligible for the second chance compartment examination.

Candidates declared Fail/Essential Repeat in the Class 10 examinations held in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026.

Candidates who passed Class 10 in 2026 and wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects, subject to CBSE’s eligibility conditions.

Candidates who were placed in compartment in two subjects in 2026 may also opt to appear in five, six or seven subjects in which they appeared in the 2026 Board Examination. Such candidates will have to select the Essential Repeat category while applying.

Students who were placed in compartment in the 2026 Main and Supplementary Examinations can apply only for the subject or subjects in which they were placed in compartment.

For improvement of performance, only students who passed the 2026 Board Examination can apply, and they must have appeared in the same subject or subjects in 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Private Candidate 2027: Important Dates

* Application with normal fee: October 8–23, 2026

* Application with late fee: October 24–30, 2026

* Examination: February/March/April 2027

The board has stated that no application will be accepted after the prescribed deadline.

CBSE Class 10 private candidate fee

CBSE Class 10 Private Candidate 2027: Examination Fee

* India: ₹320 per subject

* Nepal: ₹1,100 per subject

* Other countries: ₹2,200 per subject

* Late fee: ₹2,000 per candidate, in addition to examination fee

* Payment mode: Internet Banking, UPI, Debit Card or Credit Card

* Not accepted: Demand Draft, Postal Order, Money Order, Cheque or Direct Bank Deposit

Important instructions for applicants

CBSE has advised candidates to submit only one application form and select their category carefully. Once an application has been submitted, candidates will not be allowed to apply again under another category.

Candidates must provide a valid working email ID for OTP verification. Those who appeared for the CBSE examination in 2026 will have several details auto-generated in the online system.

Candidates who appeared in 2025 or earlier will have to enter details such as their roll number and year of passing themselves.

The board has also warned candidates to ensure that all information submitted is accurate. Applications containing incorrect details, false statements or false documents may be rejected, with the fee forfeited. Such cases may also be treated as unfair practices.

Examination centre cannot be changed

Candidates will have to select their examination city carefully while submitting the form. CBSE will allot the examination centre based on the city selected by the candidate, and the centre allotted will be final.

The board has clarified that requests to change the examination centre will not be considered.

Candidates will receive a fresh roll number for the 2027 examination and will not be permitted to appear using their previous year’s roll number.

Required documents

Candidates will also have to upload scanned JPG files of their photograph and signature, with each file not exceeding 40 KB, as specified in the application instructions.

Students with disabilities can avail themselves of applicable exemptions and concessions by uploading the required disability or medical certificate.

CBSE has also clarified that candidates do not need to send a hard copy of the submitted application form to the board. After submitting the form and paying the fee, candidates can download a copy for their records and verify the information entered.

Where to apply

Candidates can submit their applications through the CBSE private candidates portal on the official CBSE website. They should also refer to the board’s 2027 curriculum and the detailed annexures accompanying the notice before applying.

For queries, CBSE has provided the helpline number 1800-11-8002, available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on working days.