 CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!

To pass the tests, candidates need to receive at least 33 percent in each topic. To view their scorecards, they must provide their date of birth and roll number.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results OUT, Check Now! | Official Website

The results of the Class 10 supplemental tests for 2024 have been released on the official website by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, is where students who took the re-examinations can view and download their results.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the tests, candidates need to receive at least 33 percent in each topic.

How to check?

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2024 Announced; Direct Link To Check Inside
article-image

-Go to cbseresults.nic.in, the official CBSE results website.
-To view the CBSE Class 10 compartment test results for 2024, click the link.
-Put in your login information.
-The outcome will show up on your screen.
-Print off the results page.

CBSE 2024

The compartment exam was held from July 15 to July 22. More over two lakh kids were put in the compartment category this year, comprising 122,170 students from Class 12 and 132,337 pupils from Class 10. In 2024, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 10 final examinations was 93.12%, while for the Class 12 final exams, it was 87.98%.

In the meantime, on August 2, the CBSE announced the results of the Class 12 compartment exams. The number of students that enrolled for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment test was 1,31,396). Out of them, 1,27,473 pupils showed up, and 37,957, or 29.78%, of them were successful.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHT Recruitment 2024: Apply For 312 Hindi Translator posts, Check Eligibility & More

SSC CHT Recruitment 2024: Apply For 312 Hindi Translator posts, Check Eligibility & More

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!

HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2424 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit, &...

HPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2424 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit, &...

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2024: Revaluation Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2024: Revaluation Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Inside

Indian Air Force Now Hiring For 182 Positions, Class 12 Qualification Required; Apply NOW!

Indian Air Force Now Hiring For 182 Positions, Class 12 Qualification Required; Apply NOW!