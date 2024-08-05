CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 OUT, Check Now!

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results OUT, Check Now! | Official Website

The results of the Class 10 supplemental tests for 2024 have been released on the official website by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, is where students who took the re-examinations can view and download their results.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the tests, candidates need to receive at least 33 percent in each topic.

How to check?

-Go to cbseresults.nic.in, the official CBSE results website.

-To view the CBSE Class 10 compartment test results for 2024, click the link.

-Put in your login information.

-The outcome will show up on your screen.

-Print off the results page.

CBSE 2024

The compartment exam was held from July 15 to July 22. More over two lakh kids were put in the compartment category this year, comprising 122,170 students from Class 12 and 132,337 pupils from Class 10. In 2024, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 10 final examinations was 93.12%, while for the Class 12 final exams, it was 87.98%.

In the meantime, on August 2, the CBSE announced the results of the Class 12 compartment exams. The number of students that enrolled for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment test was 1,31,396). Out of them, 1,27,473 pupils showed up, and 37,957, or 29.78%, of them were successful.