CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024 Commence Today With Minor Subjects

CCBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024 Commence Today With Minor Subjects | PTI

Commencing with the minor subjects, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) initiated the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2024 today. Exams for CBSE Class 10 started at 1.30 pm with subjects including Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, and Sherpa. Exams for class 12 began with three-hour Kokborok and Entrepreneurship papers. These were followed by papers on Capital Market Operations and Physical Activity Trainers.

The yearly theory examinations started at 10.30 am and will end at 12.30 pm. In order to enter exam centers, students were instructed to carry their school IDs and entrance cards.

How to check full revised time-table?

Go to cbse.gov.in, the board's official website.

Click the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 amended datesheet for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 on the main page.

The CBSE calendar will load in a PDF file.

Exam schedule: review and download

Print this page off for your records.

Major exams starting on Feb 19

For Class 10th the main exams will commence on February 19 with Sanskrit, which will be followed by Hindi on 21st Feb. The next exam is on 26 Feb of English, then Science on March 2. Subsequently, Home Science is scheduled for March 4 and Social Science on March 7. Mathematics is the second last exam on March 11 and the last exam is Information Technology on March 13.