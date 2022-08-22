CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to begin tomorrow

Representative Image |

Tomorrow, on August 23, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12. The Class 12 compartment test will be held only tomorrow, whereas the Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will go on until August 29.

Class 10 and 12 compartment exams by the CBSE will be based on the term 2 exam's course material. CBSE will additionally administer compartment exams for those students who have been placed in the Repeat in Practical (RP) category in any subject as well as the Repeat in Theory and Practical both (RB) category in any subject

Students who have been asked to retake their practical exams are not required to take the theory exam, as their previous theory marks will be carried over and taken into account, said the statement from CBSE when it released the guidelines for compartment practical exams.

The students who have been declared as Repeat in Both (RB) will be required to appear for both the practical and theory exams.

Students who are registered for the CBSE practical exam in the compartment category must get in touch with their testing sites "without fail" by today, August 22, and provide a copy of their admit card and mark sheet.

The students have been asked to take note of the date and time of the practical exam given by the testing location and arrive at the testing location on time for the practical exam.