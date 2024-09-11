CBSE Board Exams 2025: Registrations OPEN At parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in; Deadline, Exam Dates, Process Details Inside

CBSE Board Registration 2025 |

CBSE Registrations 2025: The application process for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2025 board examinations is currently underway. The students who are set to take the upcoming board exams (Grades 10 and 12) need to be registered. Students need to fill out their exam forms and register on the Pariksha Sangam portal before submission of the LOC. The user ID for schools will be their "Affiliation Number."

Schools must submit the List of Candidates (LOC) through the official Pariksha Sangam portal, which can be reached at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The schools are advised to submit the LOC within the set deadline on October 4, 2024.

Direct link here

What To Do If Missed The Deadline?

In case the LOC is not submitted within the given time frame, the schools will have another opportunity to do so. A late submission window will be open from October 5, 2024, to October 15, 2024. The LOC can be submitted during this period by paying a late submission fee of Rs. 2000 per student.

Examination Fee Details

The examination fee for Indian students in this process is Rs. 1500 per candidate for five subjects and Rs. 300 per subject for additional subjects in the tenth and twelfth grades. In the meantime, foreign candidates will need to pay Rs. 100000 per candidate for five subjects in Class 10 and Class 12, and Rs. 2000 per subject for extra subjects that the student chooses.

For candidates attending schools in India, the practical fee is Rs. 150 per practical subject; for candidates attending schools overseas, it is Rs. 350 per practical subject, according to the official notice.

How Do I Register For CBSE 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

It is important to make sure that the information is filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Examination Details

The CBSE 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on February 15, 2025. Students can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website.

Students and other stakeholders are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.