 CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10 Datesheet Released At cbse.gov.in; Exam To Start From February 15
The date sheet for the Class 10 board exams was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025 |

The date sheet for the Class 10 board exams was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. On the official website, cbse.gov.in, students who are taking the test can view the schedule.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start on February 15 and end on March 18, 2025, according to the official timetable.

CBSE Class 10 Board Timetable

CBSE Class 10 Board Timetable |

How to download CBSE Board Datesheet 2025:

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To access the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Classes 10 and 12, visit the link on the main website.

Step 3: Examine the PDF file's dates.

Step 4: Download the page, then save a printout of it for your records.

article-image

In contrast to previous year, when they were published 23 days after the tests, this year's date sheets were released 86 days before the exams, which represents a significant improvement in preparation. It is recommended that students start their preparations early and concentrate on time management and productive study techniques.

For more details and updates, students can visit the CBSE official website.

