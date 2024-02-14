CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Exam Start Tomorrow; Details Here | File photo

Beginning on February 15th, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams are scheduled to take place in a single session, starting at 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm. It is recommended that students arrive at the exam center well in advance of the scheduled start time.

Students must bring their CBSE admit cards to the exam center and ensure they arrive early.

The 10th-grade exams will start with subjects like painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa, while the 12th-grade exams will begin with papers on entrepreneurship, Kokborok, capital market operation, and physical activity training.

Based on the CBSE 2024 schedule, the Class 10 board exams are set to finish on March 13th, and the Class 12 exams will end on April 2nd.

Guidelines

For the first time, students with Type-1 Diabetes can now bring chocolates, fruits, and snacks to the exam center. However, they must be carried in a transparent pouch, according to the notice issued by CBSE on February 8th.

To address false information and rumors, the board has released a warning advising people to be wary of fake news about the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams. Furthermore, they have published a list of fraudulent accounts that misuse the CBSE name and logo to prevent deceiving the public.