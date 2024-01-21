CBSE Board Exam 2024: Admit Card Release Date Anticipated In First Week Of February | Representational pic

As the CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th are set to commence from February 15, 2024, students are eagerly anticipating the release of their admit cards.

Although the CBSE Board has not officially announced the admit card release date, media reports suggest it's likely to happen in the first week of February. Students can download their admit cards from the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) once they are released.

The CBSE admit card will contain information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam day instructions, exam center details, school details, and other relevant information.

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question paper will include 20% response-type questions, 50% competency- or case-based questions, 30% short and long answer questions, and 20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

It is important that upon receiving the admit card, students must carefully review details like their name, roll number, exam center information, exam day instructions, and other important information. If any discrepancies are found, students should promptly inform their school authorities for necessary corrections.

Students appearing for the exam should obtain their hall tickets from their school officials. Candidates need to thoroughly review and confirm the information printed on the hall ticket.

It is important that the students keep checking the official website for the latest information related to the exam.