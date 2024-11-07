CBSE: 21 Schools Lose Affiliation, 6 Demoted Over Attendance Issues In Delhi & Rajasthan; Check The Full List HERE

CBSE | File

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has degraded six schools in Delhi and Rajasthan and cancelled affiliation for 21 others in a major effort to enforce attendance restrictions. In order to verify adherence to the Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws, which place a strong emphasis on consistent student attendance, the inspections focused on 27 board-affiliated schools.

Following unexpected inspections on September 3, 2024, which found numerous anomalies, including a large number of absentee students, the decision was made.

The CBSE gave the concerned schools show-cause notes after the inspections, giving them 30 days to resolve the issues found. Following a careful examination of their answers, the board cancelled affiliation with 21 schools: 6 in Kota and Sikar, Rajasthan, and 16 in Delhi.

Due to violations, six Delhi schools were also demoted from senior secondary to secondary level.

The CBSE also found "dummy schools" that had exaggerated enrolment numbers that didn't accurately represent the number of students enrolled.

“The practice of dummy or non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students’ foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking a decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions,” CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta told PTI.



Disqualified schools in Rajasthan:

-Prince Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Sikar

-Lord Buddha Public School, Kota

-LBS Convent School, Kota

-Shiv Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Kota

-Vidya Bharti Public School, Sikar

Disqualified schools in Delhi:

-Khemo Devi Public School, Narela

-The Vivekanand School, Narela

-Sant Gyaneshwar Model School, Alipur

-P D Model Secondary School, Sultanpuri Road

-Sidhhartha Public School, Kanjhawal

-Rahul Public School, Rajiv Nagar Extn.

-Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Chander Vihar

-U.S.M.Public Sec.School, Nangloi

-R.D. International School, Baprola

-Heera Lal Public School, Madanpur Dabas

-B.R. International School, Mungeshpur

-S.G.N. Public School, Nangloi

-M D Memorial Public School, Nangloi

-Hansraj Model School, Rohini Sector-21

-K.R.D.International School, Dhansa Road

-M.R. Bharti Model Sr. Sec. School, Mundka

Downgraded Schools in Delhi:

-Adarsh Jain Dharmic Shiksha Sadan, Najafgarh

-B.S. International School, Nilothi Extn.

-Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Narela

-Ch Baldev Singh Model School Distt, North West Delhi

-Dhruva Public School. Jai Vihar

-Naveen Public School, Nangloi

