CBSE 2024 Practical Exam To Start Tomorrow, Class 10 English Sample Papers Released

Get App
On February 15, 2024, the yearly theoretical board exams are scheduled to begin

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
The official website of CBSE will shortly host the final board examination datesheet | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin with the practical examinations 2024 for winter-bound schools tomorrow, November 14, 2023. The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 at the remaining schools are set to begin on January 1, 2024, according to the official schedule that was made public.

On February 15, 2024, the yearly theoretical board exams are scheduled to begin. It is recommended that students planning to sit for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations monitor the official website for additional updates and details about the specifics of the theoretical examination.

In order to prevent conflicts with other undergraduate competitive exams, CBSE has asked other organisations to set exam dates while taking into account the CBSE board exam schedule. The official notification states, "All organisations holding examinations are requested to fix the dates of their examinations, keeping in mind the above-said schedule of board examinations."

According to multiple media reports, the official website of CBSE will shortly host the final board examination datesheet. The board officials' final confirmation is still pending, though.

Sample Papers

The English sample paper for Class 10 is now available to students, along with a thorough marking system. You can download this crucial resource from the official CBSE website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The test has a three-hour time slot and will be graded for a total of 80 points. The question paper, which is broken up into three sections—reading, grammar and writing, and literature—aims to provide a thorough evaluation of students' language proficiency.

Marking Scheme

All 11 questions in the comprehensive CBSE Class 10 English marking scheme must be answered. Although there won't be any overall options, there will be internal options for the two questions in Section C and the four questions in Section D.

article-image

