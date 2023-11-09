Indore: CBSE School Students Urge People To Vote

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are raising awareness on importance of voting. They have been taking out rallies and putting up posters in the city.

Many students from Indore quoted ‘My Vote is My Future – Power of One Vote’ to reiterate the importance of every vote through creative expressions. Usually on National Voter’s Day, the board organises contests under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme of the Election Commission of India.

To emphasise the importance of voting and to create awareness amongst voters, students of private CBSE schools organised a rally in different parts of the city and in nearby localities.

Students evoked curiosity and caught the attention of the public with their captivating slogans. A very effective and thought-provoking street play was presented by the students which emphasised the importance of voting, rights and duties of the citizens and their role in nation-building.

Almost 120 students of Class 8th and 9th and 10 teachers participated in the rally.