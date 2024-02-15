CBSE 2024: Live Webcast To Unveil Exam Procedures Tomorrow

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a live webcast outlining the procedures for examination and evaluation in an effort to guarantee a smooth conduct of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The purpose of this project is to provide all parties involved in the examination process with important information. The live webinar, which is slated for February 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM, will give center superintendents, deputy center superintendents, assistant superintendents, city coordinators, observers, and other pertinent officials detailed directions.

Where to watch?

Viewers can tune in to the live broadcast on the CBSE YouTube page. As an alternative, anyone can attend the session by searching "BoardExams@CBSE" on YouTube.

Emails with questions on the guidelines for Center Superintendents or other related issues can be sent to query.exam2024@cbseshiksha.in on behalf of CBSE. These questions will be answered either live on the webcast or later as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that are sent to every testing location.

In addition, every school must upload particular data to the ASAR app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. This data must include a geotagged photo of each participant and the total number of people who attended the webcast.

Schools instructed to telecast

Under the principal's guidance, schools are instructed to enable the webcast's live streaming. Instructors teaching Classes IX through XII, as well as other staff members involved in testing and assessment procedures, are also asked to pay attention and remember important directives that pertain to their positions.

It is emphasized that all schools taking part in the CBSE Board Exams in 2024 must attend this webinar. The inability to participate could affect one's capacity to carry out exam-related tasks successfully.