CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 forms to begin today, exams in July

Beginning today, June 1, 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education will begin accepting submissions of LOCs for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023. Candidates who wish to take the additional examination must contact their schools in order to complete the application, which may be found on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results were released on May 12, 2023. Class 10 has a pass percentage of 93.12 percent, while Class 12 has a pass percentage of 92.21 percent. Candidates can visit the CBSE's official website for additional information.

The last date to fill out the form is June 15. The CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be held in July this year. The exam was earlier called the compartment exam but has now been changed to supplementary exams. There has been no change in the eligibility criteria. Students who got fewer marks or failed in one or two subjects can give the supplementary exam.

How to Apply?

Step 1 - Schools can visit the official websites of CBSE — cbse.gov.in, or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the CBSE compartment exam link

Step 3 - Fill out the forms

Step 4 - Submit and download acknowledgement form for future use

