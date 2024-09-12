CBSE 10th 12th Board Examination Form 2025: What Parents Need To Know Before Submitting Forms

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the registration process for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2025. Schools are required to submit the "List of Candidates" (LOC) detailing student information for the upcoming exams.

To avoid late payment fees, this online process must be completed by October 4, 2024. While schools are preparing, here are five crucial things parents should verify for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2025 registrations:

1. Child’s Name: Ensure the spelling of the child’s name is correct and matches their Aadhar Card. This name will be used for both the Class 10 and Class 12 registration forms, as well as other official documents.

2. Parent’s/Guardian’s Name: Verify that the names of the father, mother, or guardian are correct and align with official documents such as the Aadhar Card or passport.

3. Date of Birth: For Class 10 students, it's vital to confirm both the date and year of birth. This information will be reflected in all educational transcripts issued by the board.

4. Choice of Subjects: For Class 12 students, check the subjects and their codes carefully. Since changes to subjects are not permitted after the LOC submission, it is crucial to ensure accuracy. Any changes will only be allowed during the supplementary examination period, with potential marks recorded as absent or failed if the change is not made in time.

5. Category and Gender: Verify that the category and gender information are correctly entered. Any errors may take a long time to correct.

Parents must sign the examination form before the LOC submission. Ensure all details are accurate and address any discrepancies with the school. The online submission deadline is October 4, and examination fees must be paid along with the LOC.

For private candidates, registration details will be available on the examination form. These students should submit their fees and complete their forms independently for the February-March exams, with assistance available from their schools if needed.