CBI Files Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheet in NEET-UG 2026 questions leak case against 13 arrested accused for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under BNS, for offence of criminal misconduct under Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 chargesheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date.

Case Registered Following Government Complaint

The Department of Higher Education, Government of India had lodged a written complaint on May 12, 2026 regarding irregularities and allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG 2026 Examination which was held on May 03, 2026.

CBI registered the FIR on May 12 and immediately formed multiple teams with 72 officers and personnel along with eight cyber forensic experts. Searches were conducted at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other States. These searches led to seizure of incriminating material like digital and communication devices, documents etc. Forensic imaging and analysis of the incriminating material has been undertaken.

Leak Chain Traced To Beneficiaries

CBI acted swiftly to unearth the source of the leak within weeks of the registration of the case. The path from source of the leakage to the beneficiary candidates was unearthed, leading to the identification of the chain.

The first arrest in this case was made on May 13. A total of 13 accused have been arrested in the case which included three NTA subject experts of Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Several middlemen who have sourced and distributed these leaked questions have also been identified and arrested. Two individuals associated with coaching institutes have also been arrested for obtaining these leaked question papers from the above experts. The money trail analysis was done and several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account of the accused have been frozen.

Digital forensic analysis reports, handwriting expert opinions and academic experts’ opinions regarding leaked questions have been obtained. These reports confirmed the role of accused in circulation of leaked questions prior to the date of examination, officials said on Tuesday.

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