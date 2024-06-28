CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of School In Hazaribagh In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case | IANS

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made significant strides in the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case by arresting Ehsanul Haque, the principal, and Imtiaz Alam, the vice principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. This development follows their roles as city coordinator and NTA observer, respectively, during the National Testing Agency's (NTA) conduct of the medical entrance exam on May 5. According to PTI, Haque and Alam were taken into custody after extensive questioning by the CBI.

The CBI's action comes in the wake of its registration of six First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the NEET-UG paper leak. This includes one FIR initiated on a reference from the Union Education Ministry and five others from states where the agency has assumed control of the investigation. Specifically, the CBI has taken over cases in Bihar and Gujarat and is handling three cases in Rajasthan, intensifying its efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the alleged leak of the NEET-UG examination papers, as reported by PTI.

The investigation has widened, with the CBI also interrogating five additional individuals from Hazaribagh district in connection with the paper leak case. This proactive approach underscores the agency's commitment to thoroughly probe the matter and ensure accountability in maintaining the integrity of crucial competitive examinations.