CAT Exam 2023: Application Form Last Date Soon; Apply At iimcat.ac.in

IIM Lucknow | Representatioanl Pic

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) application form window will close on September 13 at 5 PM. Aspirants who wish to take admission to various postgraduate and fellow doctoral programmes offered by IIMs and other participating universities will have to apply for CAT 2023 through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Applicants who have a professional degree with required percentage will also be considered eligible.

Those who have completed or in the last semester of their bachelor’s degree will be eligible to apply provided they have secured the minimum pass percentage of 50% and 45% for reserved categories.

Application Fee:

General, EWS, NC-OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 2,400 as application fee, while SC, ST, PwD candidates will have to deposit Rs 1,200 to appear for CAT 2023. The mode of payment should be online.

Steps to fill CAT 2023 form:

Go to the CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in, and click the ‘Register’ button.

Candidates will then have to reverify their name, mobile number, date of birth, email address entered

Then enter personal, academics, work experience details.

Candidates will have to select six test cities in the order of preference. Those with work experience will have to add details in days as on July 31, 2023.

Applicants will have to upload passport size photograph and signature as per specified format.

Pay the fee and review the details entered in the application form and click on confirm to submit the form.

Download the form and keep it safe for future reference.