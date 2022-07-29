CAT details to be issued on July 31 at iimcat.ac.in

PTI (File Photo)

The official CAT 2022 notification will soon be made available by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The official CAT 2022 website will also go up at the same time. This national-level MBA entrance exam is expected to be conducted by IIM Bangalore.

All of the crucial information regarding the CAT exam, including the CAT 2022 dates, CAT 2022 eligibility, CAT registration, comprehensive CAT exam pattern, and more, will be included in the CAT 2022 notification.

The registration period for CAT 2022 is anticipated to begin in the first week of August. Candidates with a bachelor's degree are eligible to apply for the CAT 2022 entrance test according to the basic CAT eligibility requirements.

The CAT announcement for 2022 will list the cities where the test will be administered. Additionally, the CAT application cost for applicants falling under various categories will be stated.

IIM Ahmedabad changed the application cost last year and raised the CAT registration fees from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 1100 for the reserved category and from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 2200 for the general category. Additionally, the number of CAT cities increased from 156 to 159 cities.

