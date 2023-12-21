CAT 2024 Results Out: Check Formula To Calculate Percentile

CAT 2024 Results | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results. On the official website, iimcat.ac.in, applicants who took the IIM CAT 2023 exam can access their results.

CAT 2023 was successfully conducted in three shifts on November 26, 2023, at 375 test locations spread across 167 Indian cities.

The CAT sectional and overall percentiles will be determined using the following formula:

P= (N-r/ N) x 100

P is the percentile score

R is candidate rank based on CAT scaled score

N is the number of candidates who appeared

CAT 2023 Information

The CAT 2023 scores will also be used this year by 91 non-IIM colleges to admit students to their management programs.

Based on the CAT 2023 scores among other things, IIMs will now announce their shortlists for the upcoming admissions processes.

Based on the CAT 2023 scores among other things, IIMs will now announce their shortlists for the upcoming admissions processes.